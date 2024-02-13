Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Shares Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 80,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile
Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.
