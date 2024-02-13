Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider John Edward Hanson Sells 5,321 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Edward Hanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 455,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

