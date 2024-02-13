Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) Director Sells C$66,500.00 in Stock

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Derrick Kantor sold 70,000 shares of Champion Bear Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$66,500.00.
Champion Bear Resources Stock Down 26.3 %
Shares of CVE:CBA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,210. Champion Bear Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.
About Champion Bear Resources
