Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) is Formidable Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises about 3.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chemed worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Chemed by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $11.12 on Tuesday, reaching $577.93. 27,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,139. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $610.35. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.99 and a 200-day moving average of $550.44.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.