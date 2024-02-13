Chevron Co. (CVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $287.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.