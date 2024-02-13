Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:CSSEN)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 89.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CSSEN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter
