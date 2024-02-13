Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:CSSEN)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 89.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSSEN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.