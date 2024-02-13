Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $889.22 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Chiliz has a market cap of $889.22 million and $47.32 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,290,622 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

