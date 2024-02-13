Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 429.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 217,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,302.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,733,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

