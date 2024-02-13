Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 106804717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

