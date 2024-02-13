Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 271,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of KOF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. 96,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,087. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
