Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 271,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KOF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. 96,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,087. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

