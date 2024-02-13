Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 42.4% in January

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGNT

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 454,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.66. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 131,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.