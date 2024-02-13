Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 10,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia India Infrastructure ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.