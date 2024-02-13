Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading Down 1.1%

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Institutional Trading of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

