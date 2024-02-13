Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,300 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 360,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,928. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Articles

