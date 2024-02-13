Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Creative Realities stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 37,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,027. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

