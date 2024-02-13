Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Trading 0.2% Higher

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 562,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.