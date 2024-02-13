CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 345,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,396. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

