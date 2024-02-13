CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 179,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.55. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $231.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $7,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

