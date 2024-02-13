CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,006.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

