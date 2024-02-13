Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Daktronics Stock Down 5.0 %

Daktronics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 436,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,937. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.37 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAKT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Daktronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Daktronics by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Daktronics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

