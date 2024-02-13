DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $8.70-9.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.60. 1,487,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,477. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

