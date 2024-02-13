Dean Stoecker Purchases 35,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) Director Dean Stoecker purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alteryx Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AYX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. 1,096,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

