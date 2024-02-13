Decred Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Decred has a market cap of $257.60 million and $2.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.25 or 0.00032827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00114603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,851,470 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.