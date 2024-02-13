DEI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67.42 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $173.12 million and $67.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00139407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

