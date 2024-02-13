DEI Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $175.15 million and $54.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00139614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008356 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

