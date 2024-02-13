Dejitaru Tsuka Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and $476,798.75 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02590998 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $657,424.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

