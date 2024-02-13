Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 334 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $742.90. 2,857,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $623.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.91. The firm has a market cap of $705.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 77.93%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

