DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Up 1.1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.80 ($6.24) and last traded at €5.77 ($6.20). Approximately 132,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.71 ($6.13).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $696.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

