Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Down 74.0% in January

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of DGHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,556. Digihost Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digihost Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
