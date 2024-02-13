Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPINGet Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.61 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 11,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 31,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 127,455 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 55,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

