Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:EW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.