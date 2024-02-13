Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

