DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DDI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after buying an additional 162,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

