Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Louis E. Renjel Sells 3,000 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

