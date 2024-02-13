DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 31.0% in January

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after buying an additional 1,478,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,266,000 after buying an additional 162,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,524,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE DXC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

