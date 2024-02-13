eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 19,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

eBay Trading Down 5.4 %

EBAY traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. 7,173,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,012. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

