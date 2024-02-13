Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.50

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 447005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.06).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is currently -14,000.00%.
In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($65,080.83). 18.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
