Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.50

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 447005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECOR

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £207.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,672.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is currently -14,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($65,080.83). 18.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.