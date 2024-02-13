Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Up 64.6% in January

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ecovyst by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 221,979 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ecovyst by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 907,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on ECVT

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.