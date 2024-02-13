Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 4,200,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.34.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

