Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,526. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.