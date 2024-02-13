ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 7.6%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 30,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 92,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 7.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
