Energi Price Down 2.9% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $291,935.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00079455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,757,206 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,475 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

