Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.61 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.09. 1,991,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

