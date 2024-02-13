EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Down 2.4 %

EQT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 6,479,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,615. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.