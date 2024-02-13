Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Up 26.3% in January

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 1,545,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

