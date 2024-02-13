Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Euronav Trading Up 0.1 %

EURN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 1,813,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Euronav has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Euronav by 7.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $163,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

