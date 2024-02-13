Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Europa Metals Company Profile

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

