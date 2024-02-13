Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eversource Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.67 EPS.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

ES stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 416,731 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.