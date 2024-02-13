Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.670 EPS.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,200. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

