EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVgo Trading Down 9.6 %

EVGOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. EVgo has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGOW. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.