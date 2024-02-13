FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Short Interest Update

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 808,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FaZe Price Performance

Shares of FAZE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 551,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,617. FaZe has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FaZe had a negative return on equity of 164.28% and a negative net margin of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FaZe

FaZe Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FaZe in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FaZe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FaZe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FaZe in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FaZe by 70.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 82,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

