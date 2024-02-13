FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Short Interest Update

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 808,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FaZe Price Performance
Shares of FAZE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 551,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,617. FaZe has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FaZe had a negative return on equity of 164.28% and a negative net margin of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FaZe
FaZe Company Profile
FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FaZe
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.